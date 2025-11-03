On 9 October, the country’s largest IT services company announced plans to establish a 1GW AI data centre in India through a new business unit, which it later named HyperVault AI Data Centre Ltd. The company said it expects to achieve this in phases by spending about $6.5 billion over a seven-year period in setting up these data centres. These large servers are stacked on top of each other to store data, providing companies with computing power.