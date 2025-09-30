Trump's visa storm masked TCS's AI woes. They are back in focus
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 5 min read 30 Sept 2025, 06:05 am IST
Summary
Siva Ganesan, TCS's former AI unit head, quit earlier this month. Two bosses for its AI business in a little more than two years reflect the company's uncertainty regarding the new technology, especially since the business itself was overhauled at least three times in the past three years.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s struggle to sell AI services and products to clients is back in the spotlight, even as the legacy offshoring business grapples with uncertain demand and barriers in the US, its largest market.
