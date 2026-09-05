TCS’s HyperVault to build 1GW AI data centre in Telangana's Hyderabad: Inside ₹70,000 crore ‘historic’ project

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd, will establish an AI-focused data centre campus in Hyderabad with a capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW).

The project, along with its development and operations, is expected to involve an investment of up to ₹70,000 crore from HyperVault and its partners. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the proposed HyperVault AI data centre project a “historic” development for both Telangana and India during a meeting with officials from TCS’ HyperVault, according to ANI.

HyperVault has acquired 264 acres of land for the proposed campus. According to TCSexchange filing on Saturday, the facility will be built in multiple phases, with the pace of development depending on customer demand and evolving technology requirements.

The proposed campus will be designed to serve advanced AI companies and hyperscale technology firms, with infrastructure capable of supporting high-density GPU systems used for AI training, inference and other demanding computing applications, the report noted.

Once fully developed, the facility is expected to become one of India’s largest and most sophisticated AI infrastructure hubs. The campus will reportedly incorporate renewable energy sources and follow water-neutral design practices as part of its sustainability measures.

The project is also expected to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. TCS said it could further drive growth across the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem, including areas such as power supply, cooling systems, networking, construction, engineering and facility operations.

The facility will feature advanced cooling and connectivity systems, including liquid and direct-to-chip cooling technologies, high-density racks and robust network infrastructure. Its power setup will combine renewable energy with measures aimed at ensuring reliable operations, according to the release.

Development of the campus will take place in multiple stages. The broader HyperVault platform is planned to eventually reach a capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, the company said.

What did TCS CEO and HyperVault CEO say? TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the initiative is aligned with the company's broader plan to integrate advanced infrastructure with its technology expertise.

“HyperVault advances TCS’ Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy by bringing together AI-ready infrastructure with our cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities,” Krithivasan mentioned.

He said Hyderabad has the “scale, talent and ecosystem” required to meet the needs of customers across global markets.

HyperVault CEO and Managing Director Deepesh Kiran Nanda said the data centre is being developed to meet the rapidly increasing demand for specialised AI infrastructure.

“We are building infrastructure for where AI is going: higher density, liquid cooling, larger power blocks and faster deployment,” Nanda said.

‘This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence’: Reddy Reddy highlighted the growing importance of access to AI models and computing infrastructure.

“This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure,” Reddy stated, adding, "This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage.”