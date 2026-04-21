Tea café chain Chaayos in talks to raise $50-70 million, appoints banker

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read21 Apr 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma founders of Chaayos.(Mint)
Summary
The development comes nearly four years after the company raised $53 million in its Series C funding led by Alpha Wave Ventures. The chain was valued at about $250 million following its round in 2022, according to Tracxn data.

Mumbai: Tea cafe chain Chaayos, backed by investors including Tiger Global and Elevation Capital, has appointed Avendus as an advisor to raise $50-70 million in a fresh funding round, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

“The company mandated Avendus a few months ago and the deal has been formally launched. While the exact structures are yet to be decided, several private equity and growth stage funds have been tapped as part of the process,” said one of the people cited above, adding that the company plans to use the funds for expansion.

The round is expected to be a mix of primary and secondary. “There is likely to be a $20 million secondary component, with Tiger Global looking to exit its stake in the company,” the second person cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Why Chaayos is adding a stronger dash of premium to its cafes

Tiger Global did not respond to Mint's request for a comment till the time of publishing. Chaayos also did not respond to requests sent on 20 April, while Avendus declined to comment.

The development comes nearly four years after the company raised $53 million in its Series C funding led by Alpha Wave Ventures. The chain was valued at about $250 million following its round in 2022, according to Tracxn data.

Operated by the parent entity Sunshine Teahouse Pvt Ltd and backed by investors including Elevation Capital, Tiger Global and Think Investments, Chaayos has deployed capital to expand its store network, make technological advancements and widen its offerings.

In 2024, Mint had reported that the company aimed to premiumize its offerings and had conducted trials at select cafes by adding new items to the menu and improving its food and beverage presentation.

Also Read | How Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja became millionaire chai wala

The company, which serves a variety of tea, snacks and other beverages, gets about 35-40% of its revenue through aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Founded in 2012 by Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, Chaayos has about 200 cafes in seven Indian cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. With the metros covered, the company now looks to expand to tier-II cities, especially to cooler hilly regions that see a tourist influx and a robust demand for chai.

Food consumption is also an important segment for Chaayos, bringing in nearly half of its revenue. Food offerings include fusion tacos, alongside samosas, vada pav and pakodas.

In FY25, the company reported an operating revenue of 310.6 crore, up from 248.6 crore a year earlier. Its losses narrowed to 25.4 crore from a loss of 54 crore in FY24, according to a report by Entrackr.

Also Read | Chai Point looking to go public by mid-2026, says co-founder Tarun Khanna

Chaayos primarily competes with organized tea café chains, with Chai Point being its closest and largest rival, followed by others including Chai Sutta Bar, MBA Chaiwala, Chai Kings, Chai Thela, and premium tea brands like Vahdam Teas, as per online reports. It also faces indirect competition from coffee chains Starbucks, Blue Tokai and Third Wave Coffee.

Broadly, India’s food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is set to grow at a compounded average growth rate of 10-11% through 2030, with the organized sector driving this expansion, according to a report by Redseer.

As consumer preferences evolve, the rise of online food delivery and organized dine-in establishments is also reshaping the landscape, the consultancy firm noted.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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