Amazon teammate 'leaks info' on layoffs hours before CEO Andy Jassy's message

Hours before Amazon.com announced laying off over 18,000 employees, a teammate 'leaked info' regarding the issue and made social Chief Executive Andy Jassy's message.
Hours before Amazon.com announced laying off over 18,000 employees, a teammate 'leaked info' regarding the issue and made social Chief Executive Andy Jassy's message.
Since November, the Seattle-based company began layoffs in its devices division as it was targeting 10,000 job cuts in gadgets as well as its human-resources and retail divisions, Reuters had reported.
Since November, the Seattle-based company began layoffs in its devices division as it was targeting 10,000 job cuts in gadgets as well as its human-resources and retail divisions, Reuters had reported.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In the message shared by Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy to the employee, he had written, "In November, we communicated the hard decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization. I also shared that we weren’t done with our annual planning process and that I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023."
Adding more, he wrote, "Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations."
Commenting on the information being leaked externally, he wrote, "We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18."
He added that the firm is grateful to the employees impacted by reductions. "To those impacted by these reductions, I want you to know how grateful I am for your contributions to Amazon, and the work you have done on behalf of customers."
Earlier when the firm was planning its cuts in November, a spokesperson said Amazon had roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.
Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened the freeze to the company’s corporate staff and then began making cuts.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.