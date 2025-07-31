Tech giants are revising AI product claims that faced scrutiny
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Jul 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Summary
An ad-industry group has probed Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung marketing materials, saying consumers need help evaluating assertions about the fast-moving technology.
Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung have been revising or retracting certain claims about their newest, hottest artificial intelligence products.
