Tech giants are revising AI product claims that faced scrutiny

Google last year unlisted a YouTube video showcasing the Gemini assistant—including a brief disclaimer that the depicted actions of Gemini had been “shortened throughout"— after NAD began examining its depiction of performance and speed. The 2023 video, which shows Gemini doing everything from identifying a picture being drawn to composing music, now lives mainly on a company blog post discussing the kinds of prompts used to assemble it. The video shouldn’t be seen as an accurate depiction of how the product works, according to a Google spokeswoman.