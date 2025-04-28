Tech's Big Five cautious on salary hikes, hiring
SummaryTCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra which collectively employ more than 1.5 million are in a wait-and-watch mode as uncertainty in the US prompts clients to pause spending.
The Big Five of India's IT services sector are flashing mixed signals on hiring and pay hikes, at a time when the sector is navigating uncertainties resulting from US president Donald Trump's tariff war. Companies are mostly in a wait-and-watch mode, as they await clarity on spending plans by their biggest clients in the US.