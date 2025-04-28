Tech's Big Five cautious on salary hikes, hiring

“There is considerable consternation and uncertainty in the market," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, a Dallas-based tech research firm. "Whereas there is clearly significant pent-up demand after two years of deceleration, the tariff-driven uncertainty is causing clients in many industries to delay significant projects until the direction of economic travel is determined. This is causing the service providers to take a defensive posture regarding talent and move cautiously," he added.