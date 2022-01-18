Tech Mahindra acquires European firm Com Tec Co IT for   2,620  crore

Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC), a software solutions and service provider with development centres in Latvia and Belarus, for €310 million (around ₹2,620 crore).

The acquisition, which includes earnouts and synergy-linked payouts, will allow Tech Mahindra to expand its offerings to high-end digital engineering services for some of the largest insurance, re-insurance and financial services clients in the world, it said.

Tech Mahindra is also investing a total of €20 million for a 25% ownership in SWFT and Surance platforms, two InsurTech ventures funded by CTC.

SWFT is a software as a service, or SaaS-based digital customer engagement platform for digital brokers, price comparison websites and insurers.

Surance, on the other hand, is a personal cyber insurance solution that helps in vulnerability assessment, cyber protection and cyber insurance coverage.

Tech Mahindra said the acquisition would help scale its European presence, with over 700 IT professionals in contemporary technologies and processes.

“The insurance industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation, which is driven by new emerging business models that are powered by disruptive digital technologies," said Vivek Agarwal, president of banking, financial services and insurance, and corporate development at Tech Mahindra. “In order to enable this digital transformation, we are investing in strengthening our capabilities to support insurers in accelerating their transition to cloud-based platforms and provide end-to-end engineering with a strong European nearshore presence."

“Becoming a part of a global entity like Tech Mahindra will give us immediate access to global scale and create tremendous growth and development opportunity for our people and the business," said Avraham Shaked, co-founder of CTC.

The announcement was made after market hours. The Tech Mahindra stock fell 1% to ₹1,721.65 on BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex rose 0.14% to 61,308.91.

Indian IT companies have of late embarked on an acquisition spree to expand their services offerings and consulting businesses amid surging demand. The CTC acquisition, for instance, is part of recent efforts by Tech Mahindra to scale its offshore operations. The company has now made about 10 acquisitions in under 12 months. Early last year, it acquired two companies—US-based Infostar LLC (Lodestone) and London-based We Make Websites Ltd, for $105 million and £9.4 million (around $13 million), respectively.

Last month, the company acquired Allyis India and Green Investments in an all-cash deal worth $125 million. The two firms are holding companies for Allyis Group, which has 600 employees and is based in the US. The very same month, Tech Mahindra said it had acquired US-based Activus Connect—a provider of work at home customer experience solutions—for a total consideration of up to $62 million. The acquisition is expected to bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen the end-to-end customer experience portfolio.

Similarly, HCL Technologies announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in German IT consulting company Gesellschaft fr Banksysteme GmbH (GBS). On 14 January, HCL Technologies agreed to acquire Hungary-based data engineering services provider Starschema Ltd for $42.5 million. The move is expected to bolster HCL’s capability in data-driven digital engineering and increase its presence in central and eastern Europe.

In March 2021, Wipro closed the company’s largest-ever acquisition of technology consultancy to banking and financial services industry Capco for $1.45 billion. In December, it said it had acquired Edgile LLC for $230 million in cash.

