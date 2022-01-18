Tech Mahindra acquires European firm Com Tec Co IT for   2,620  crore

Last month, the company acquired Allyis India and Green Investments in an all-cash deal worth $125 million. The two firms are holding companies for Allyis Group, which has 600 employees and is based in the US. The very same month, Tech Mahindra said it had acquired US-based Activus Connect—a provider of work at home customer experience solutions—for a total consideration of up to $62 million. The acquisition is expected to bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen the end-to-end customer experience portfolio.