Tech Mahindra Ltd’s chief executive Mohit Joshi seeks to close in on the profitability goal this fiscal, accelerating the turnaround at India’s fifth-largest software services provider to shore up revenue.
Tech Mahindra's turnaround is paying off. Its CEO just raised the bar
SummaryPune-based Tech Mahindra is nearing the final phase of Project Fortius, a three-year turnaround roadmap unveiled in April 2024, aimed at increasing its operating margin to 15% by March 2027 and shoring up growth.
