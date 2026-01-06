Tech Mahindra's turnaround is paying off. Its CEO just raised the bar

Tech Mahindra Ltd’s chief executive Mohit Joshi seeks to close in on the profitability goal this fiscal, accelerating the turnaround at India’s fifth-largest software services provider to shore up revenue.
Addressing at least 300 company executives in a virtual townhall in the last week of December, Joshi nudged the senior leaders to get closer to the 15% operating margin by March this year, according to two people privy to the development.
London-based Joshi, who took over the top job two years ago, is also pushing teams to accelerate AI training for employees, win more deals at higher rates, and reduce the time staff spend away from projects, said the people quoted earlier–they asked not to be identified as details are not public.
Tech Mahindra CEO’s push to win more revenue comes as the company lags its large information technology (IT) services peers in growth. The Pune-based company is nearing the final phase of Project Fortius, a three-year turnaround roadmap unveiled in April 2024. It aimed at increasing its operating margin to 15% by March 2027, outpacing the country’s six largest IT services companies, and focusing on organic growth.
The first of the two executives cited above said, “The company will focus on improving revenue growth once the margin target is breached. For so long, we have focused on organic growth, and our focus will be on making that better.”
According to Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, the levers for margin expansion are clearly visible: tighter cost control, portfolio pruning, pyramid rationalization, and early benefits from delivery simplification. “However, achieving this (15% profitability) a full year early would likely require continued benign demand conditions and disciplined execution with no slippage on pricing or utilisation."
Margin focus is paying off
The turnaround plan has bolstered margins for Tech Mahindra since it announced the plan to expand its profitability. Its operating margins have doubled to 12.1% as of the three months ended September 2025, widening 100 basis points from the preceding three months. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
When the management outlined Project Fortius, Joshi said the company would “accelerate growth from our top 80 accounts,” while eliminating accounts that fetch less revenue at low margins.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Joshi’s margin expansion strategy to pay off.
“Incremental margin levers are limited for most IT services companies, with the exception of TechM, which remains on track to achieve its stated aspirations by FY2027,” wrote Kotak analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S, and Vamshi Krishna in a note dated 2 January.
Higher billable rates
The management has also instructed leaders to increase the rates charged during project renewals to shore up the top line.
“In order to boost revenue growth, the company is looking at increasing billable rates whenever a project is coming up for renewal,” said the second executive on condition of anonymity.
According to a Mint analysis, the company’s growth has not exceeded 2% in any of the last six quarters even as larger peers have grown faster. Tech Mahindra’s revenue contracted in two of the last six quarters and in the last fiscal.
The software services provider is also reducing the time spent by employees away from projects, the executives quoted earlier said.
“We are being told that the bench period is coming down to around 90 days or less in many cases,” said the first executive. “Earlier, employees could be without a project for months at a stretch, but that is now changing under Joshi.”
Deploying employees on projects immediately ensures that they can be billed, increasing revenue. Traditionally, IT companies bill their clients based on the time employees spend on a project.
In the second quarter ended September, its revenue rose 1.41% sequentially to $1.59. The company is expected to announce its third-quarter results on 16 January.
Tech Mahindra’s revenue in the April-September 2025 period rose 0.06% against a decline of 0.25% a year earlier. The company needs $3.11 billion in revenue in the ongoing six months to match last year’s revenue of $6.26 billion. It is likely to meet its third-quarter revenue target of $1.56 billion unless it loses business.
Still, fewer working days in the second half because of the holiday season in the third quarter could be a dampener. At least five brokerages expect an average revenue growth of 0.5% on a sequential basis in Q3.
Tech Mahindra is also scaling up AI training for each of its 1,52,400 employees with basic automation tools. According to both executives, AI certifications are mandatory for all employees. According to the company’s annual report for FY25, about 65% of its associates were upskilled in AI last fiscal.
“Our structured AI proficiency framework spans progressive levels: AI White Belt (introductory skills), AI Blue Belt (foundational knowledge), AI Brown Belt (advanced application), and AI Black Belt (expertise and leadership),” said a Tech Mahindra spokesperson in an emailed response.
“This framework combines robust in-house training modules with carefully curated external courses,” the spokesperson said. “To date, we have trained over 80,000 employees in AI and GenAI, and continue to strengthen our talent ecosystem through sustained upskilling and reskilling, ensuring our workforce remains aligned with evolving client needs.”
Shares of Tech Mahindra ended 0.78% lower on Monday at ₹1,600 compared to a 0.3% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.