Tech Mahindra in advanced talks to set-up 3,000-member GCC for Goodyear
Summary
- Tech Mahindra’s push to partner with GCCs is in line with the company’s bid to increase its operating margins, focus on improving revenue growth in line with industry peers, and do away with tail accounts as part of its three-year roadmap called Project Fortius
Tech Mahindra Ltd is in talks to build a global capability centre (GCC) for Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.in Hyderabad, two people aware of the matter said. The centre, which will employ 3,000, will house the research and development (R&D) and IT operations of the US company.