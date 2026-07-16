Tech Mahindra revs up while Wipro slows down in a tale of two IT firms

Fortunes diverged at two of India's largest information technology companies in the June quarter, as Tech Mahindra expanded at the fastest pace in three years, while Wipro clocked its weakest first quarter in the same period.
While fourth-largest Wipro’s revenue fell 1.4% on a sequential basis to $2.61 billion, fifth-largest Tech Mahindra’s revenue jumped 2.2% to $1.66 billion. At Wipro, net profit was down 4.7% from the preceding quarter to $355 million, while Tech Mahindra's net profit rose 6.7% to $154 million. Margins shone for Tech Mahindra, but dimmed at Wipro.
Not surprisingly, the mood at the two managements diverged as well.
“The demand environment—I feel there has been a degree of volatility, but on the whole, we have a good order book, we have a good set of client relationships. We will deliver growth in what is seasonally a hard quarter for us,” Tech Mahindra chief executive Mohit Joshi told reporters at the company’s Hyderabad office.