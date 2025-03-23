Tech Mahindra has said that they are ‘ensuring the wellbeing’ of employee Amit Gupta, who has been detained in Qatar, for three months on allegedly on charges of data theft. Amit Gupta was a senior employee of the IT firm Tech Mahindra, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1, his mother Pushpa Gupta told the media in Vadodara.

The exact charges against Amit Gupta remain undisclosed.

Tech Mahindra's Amit Gupta Detained in Qatar At the time of getting detained, Gujarat techie, Amit Gupta was Tech Mahindra's Region Head - Qatar and Kuwait . Amit Gupta has been associated with the firm for nearly 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Amit Gupta has reportedly been detained in Qatar for stealing data. His family, however, said he is innocent and has been falsely accused. Amit Gupta's father said the Tech Mahindra employee was detained by Qatar’s state security.

Family Denies Wrongdoing of Amit Gupta In a media interaction, Amit Gupta's mother said that their son is innocent and has been falsely accused. The mother also claimed that Amit Gupta was detained on January 1 and held for 48 hours without food or water.

Following the 48 hour detention, Amit Gupta was allegedly locked in a room. “And it has now been three months that he has been held in Doha”, Amit Gupta's mother told reporters.

Pushpa Gupta said they get a 5-minute call from Amit Gupta every Wednesday and that is their only contact with their son. The parents went to live i Doha for a month. During that period they were allowed to meet Amit Gupta for half an hour.

Tech Mahindra Reacts to Amit Gupta's Detention In a correspondence with NDTV, Tech Mahindra has informed that that company remains in 'close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them’.

Tech Mahindra have also said that they are actively coordinating with authorities of India and Qatar “and adhering to the due process”.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our colleague (Amit Gupta) is our top priority”, tech Mahindra added.

India Extends Support to Amit Gupta According to people familiar with the developments, Delhi: Indian authorities are providing all possible assistance to Amit Gupta, Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Gujarat techie Amit Gupta by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation, the people said on condition of anonymity.

“Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case,” one of the people said, without giving details of the case or the charges against Gupta.

The embassy has been in touch with Gupta’s family, the lawyer representing him and Qatari authorities on a regular basis, the people said.

Tech Mahindra employee Amit Gupta’s mother had also informed that she had gone to Qatar and met the Indian ambassador there. She quoted the envoy as saying that there had been no “positive response” so far in relation to Gupta’s case.