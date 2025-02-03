Companies
Fatter pay checks coming for Tech Mahindra employees as co rolls out increments
Summary
- These hikes come after at least 18 months for senior executives of the company, and amid government's concerns over stagnating wages despite high corporate profits that have hurt consumption demand in the country.
Tech Mahindra Ltd’s employees can now expect fatter paychecks, as it has started rolling out company-wide salary hikes from January 2025, in a bid by new chief executive Mohit Joshi to retain employee confidence.
