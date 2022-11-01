Tech Mahindra supports side gigs, says CEO Gurnani amid Moonlighting row

Tech Mahindra supports side gigs, says CEO Gurnani amid Moonlighting row1 min read . 10:25 PM IST
India’s fifth largest IT services firm Tech Mahindra supports side gigs said the management. C P Gurnani, CEO and MD said that the the confidence in supporting this comes because Tech Mahindra is a digital company and not a legacy firm.
“Between legacy and digital, we are a digital company. But of course our, intent is always with boundaries and that does not change," said C P Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra.
"I am happy, if somebody is productive, is complying with all brand guidance, values, customer relationship guidance, and wants to do another job, we are fine. Just take permission and tell us what you are working on," he added.
Gurnani was of the view that employees should not hide such instances, however if employees may get into moonlighting without the prior permission then a ‘no tolerance’ policy will be followed.
Tech Mahindra's attrition rate decline to 20 per cent for the September quarter, reported Tech Mahindra. The company has added 5,877 new hires in September quarter, down from 6,862 in Q1FY23, and total headcount stood at 163,912.
Wipro had fired 300 employees for moonlighting and CEO Rishad Premji said, "This is cheating - plain and simple,".
IT companies across have voted similar concerns as TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam called it an ethical issue.
The company on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,285.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23 (July-September), as against ₹1,338.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.
However, sequentially the profit after tax rose 13.6 per cent from ₹1,131.6 crore in the April to June quarter.
Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹13,129.50 crore, up 20.6 per cent YoY as compared to ₹10,881.30 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.