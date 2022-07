Tech Mahindra Ltd on Monday announced the opening of a new campus in Tidel Park Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for which it aims to hire 1,000 people in FY22-23 as part of its focus to tap local talent.

Spanning over 10,000 sq. ft., Tech Mahindra said the campus will focus on building a next-generation technology hub in Coimbatore with an aim of delivering cutting-edge solutions for the company’s global customers in various industry segments such as automobile, banking, e-commerce, finance, and research & development.

“The campus will also focus on developing new technology stack pertaining to intelligent automation, artificial intelligence/ robotic process automation, full-stack development, customer experience (CX), and other next-gen application development and management skills (ADMS) skills.

“At Tech Mahindra, we believe that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool," said Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra.

“We are excited to inaugurate a new campus in Coimbatore and we truly believe that it will help us drive business growth in unexplored markets by providing a seamless customer experience. Through this new campus, we aim to provide growth opportunities and make the most of the immense potential held by several individuals residing in Coimbatore," he added.