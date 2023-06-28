Tech Mahindra's CEO CP Gurnani takes 50% pay cut in Fiscal Year 2023. This is how much he earned..1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani experienced a significant decrease in his annual compensation, earning ₹32 crore in fiscal 2023 compared to ₹63.4 crore in 2022. The reduction was due to Gurnani's choice to exercise fewer stock options.
CP Gurnani, the chief executive of the prominent technology conglomerate Tech Mahindra, has recently experienced a decrease in his annual compensation, according to a recent report.
