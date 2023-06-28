comScore
Business News/ Companies / Tech Mahindra's CEO CP Gurnani takes 50% pay cut in Fiscal Year 2023. This is how much he earned..
Back

Tech Mahindra's CEO CP Gurnani takes 50% pay cut in Fiscal Year 2023. This is how much he earned..

 1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:33 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Govind Choudhary

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani experienced a significant decrease in his annual compensation, earning ₹32 crore in fiscal 2023 compared to ₹63.4 crore in 2022. The reduction was due to Gurnani's choice to exercise fewer stock options.

CP Gurnani, the chief executive of the prominent technology conglomerate Tech Mahindra,Premium
CP Gurnani, the chief executive of the prominent technology conglomerate Tech Mahindra,

CP Gurnani, the chief executive of the prominent technology conglomerate Tech Mahindra, has recently experienced a decrease in his annual compensation, according to a recent report.

Based on Tech Mahindra's annual report, CP Gurnani, the CEO of the company, saw a significant decline in his earnings for the fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous year. The report indicates that Gurnani received approximately 50% less in salary and other compensation, earning 32 crore in fiscal 2023 compared to the 63.4 crore he earned in 2022. This reduction in annual income was reportedly a result of Gurnani's choice to exercise a reduced number of stock options.

As per the report mentioned in TOI, CP Gurnani's earnings from employee stock option plans (ESOP) amounted to 25.6 crore in the previous fiscal year, a decrease from 58.8 crore in FY22. In his message to shareholders within the annual report, Gurnani recognized the impact of geopolitical tensions, inflation, and recession, which have resulted in a slowdown in enterprise tech spending. He emphasized the growing necessity for businesses to conserve resources and optimize costs amid these challenges. 

Gurnani also acknowledged the ongoing and significant instability and transformation in the broader macroeconomic landscape.

He states, "Lastly, I must state that change is difficult but inevitable. It's been 14 years since I embarked on my role as the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, and now it is time to step back."

It is important to highlight that CEO Gurnani was not the sole recipient of reduced compensation this year. The managerial personnel of the company also saw a significant decrease of 41% in their total remuneration during the previous fiscal year. This decline in pay was attributed to a lower utilization of stocks under the ESOP program.

 Additionally, the report reveals that over 60% of the company's vacant positions were filled by promoting internal candidates throughout the year. This strategic choice not only resulted in cost savings related to external recruitment but also optimized the utilization of existing resources.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout