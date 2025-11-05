Under pressure from rivals, Hyundai drives out a sharper, smarter Venue

The company launched the new version of the car, which will be manufactured at its Talegaon facility, in the national capital on Tuesday. Priced between ₹7.9 lakh and ₹9.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO. All of the competitors' cars are currently priced between ₹7 and ₹14 lakh.