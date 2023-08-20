Telcos look to free capital by settling ₹76,780 cr litigation4 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd chief executive Akshaya Moondra said in an earnings call with investors last week that a structural change was needed to prevent avoidable litigation
NEW DELHI : Telecom service providers will pursue resolutions and reforms aimed at reducing sector-related litigation, totalling over ₹76,780 crore, arising from tax disputes and legacy matters, top executives said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message