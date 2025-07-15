Code red to clarity: How India relaxed its telecom source code demand
Summary
Source code is at the heart of telecom equipment, and companies such as Ericsson, Nokia and Cisco were reluctant to share it. Now, the government has relaxed its stand.
India has dropped its demand that telecom equipment suppliers hand over proprietary source code, in a relief for local telcos and multinationals such as Ericsson, Nokia and Cisco, but poses a setback for local gear-makers.
