Telehealth platform Docty launches phygital care program

Ravi Kishan Akula, CTO (Global) & CGO (India) of Docty also elaborated on the company’s action plan as he said, “As per the current strategy, we have set up Kiosks in ‘high-density’ locations such as Mumbai’s slums and Hyderabad’s old cities, targeting 1,00,000 people in every 3-km-radius. Over the next six months, we will run a pilot with 100+ offline businesses across these regions and their surrounding villages such as Aaram Gadh, Shamirpet, Nanded, Warangal, Karim Nagar, Rajamundry, etc. We plan to supplement the footfalls of these offline businesses with Digital Clinic set-ups and incentivise them with various healthcare revenue streams, to complement their main source of income."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}