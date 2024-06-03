Temasek, Fidelity purchase Lenskart shares worth $200 mn in secondary deal
Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial adviser to Lenskart and its selling shareholders on this transaction. With the latest deal, Lenskart has attracted close to $1 billion in capital over the last 18 months. Avendus did not identify the existing investors who sold the shares.
Bengaluru: Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek and Fidelity Management & Research Company have purchased Lenskart shares worth $200 million in a secondary transaction.