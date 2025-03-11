Companies
Temasek buys 10% in Haldiram’s for ₹8,500 crore
Summary
- The agreement concludes more than a year-long talks for one of India's largest PE deals in the segment
Singapore government’s private equity arm Temasek agreed to acquire a 10% stake for ₹8,500 crore in Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., the parent of eponymous and India’s largest snacks brand Haldiram’s, said two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more