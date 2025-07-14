Temasek hits $50 billion milestone in India—eyes bigger, more concentrated bets
Summary
The Singapore state investor expects to continue making large bets in India, with an investment sweet spot of $200-250 million.
MUMBAI : Temasek Holdings will make concentrated and larger bets in India, a top executive said as the Singapore state investor hit a record $50 billion assets under management with its portfolio in India.
