Temasek, others eye minority stake in Nash Industries for $150 million

For the financial year ended 31 March 2024, it reported an operating income of ₹1,235.01 crore, as against ₹1,116.34 crore a year ago. It reported a profit after tax of ₹76.68 crore in 2023-24, as against ₹93.93 crore in 2022-23, according to the report. It is yet to file its 2024-25 financials.