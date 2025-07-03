With multiple startups IPO-ready, Tenacity Ventures now plans a bigger second fund
Summary
Tenacity’s new fund comes after the VC firm announced the final close of its first fund at $100 million in March last year to invest in Indian companies. About 80-85% of the first fund has already been deployed across 15 companies
Mumbai: Tenacity Ventures, backed by founders of Dream11, is gearing up to launch a $150 million second fund even as several companies from its debut portfolio move closer to public market listings, the firm’s top executives told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story