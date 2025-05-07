Whisky remains India’s go-to alcoholic drink. It still accounts for two-thirds of all spirits sold, IWSR said, although its growth has slowed from an average of 3% a year between 2018 and 2023, to 2% in 2024. According to consultants, that’s because drinkers are moving towards more refined options. Malt whiskies—whether Indian, Scotch, Irish or Japanese—grew rapidly and volumes rose 32% annually from 2018 to 2023. While the 2024 numbers for malts aren’t out yet, the trend toward sipping, rather than mixing, appears to be holding.