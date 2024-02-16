Tesla and Elon Musk Show Why Governance Doesn’t Matter—Until It Does

Elon Musk’s Tesla is an extreme example of an uncomfortable truth for investors: Companies run by big shareholders often give smaller shareholders good returns—while also flouting rules and norms designed to protect them.

Tesla’s governance, long a target for the car maker’s critics, is back in the spotlight after last month’s ruling against Musk’s $50 billion-plus pay packet from 2018. The case was brought in Delaware by a small shareholder who was concerned about the potentially dilutive effect of stock options amounting to a gargantuan 12% of the share count at the time they were granted, even though the performance hurdles for them to vest were set very high.

This revives an old question: How should investors deal with powerful shareholders? Almost by definition, the founders of big public companies have strong track records, and large shareholdings give them an incentive to keep those records going. But their disproportionate voting rights and influence also put them in a position to disregard the views and interests of other owners.

In the U.S., this tension is mostly associated with Silicon Valley tech companies. While Delaware’s Chancery Court found that Musk controls Tesla with a strong personality and a weak board, the likes of Meta and Alphabet entrench the power of founders through multiple share classes. In Europe, long-term shareholders anchor some of the world’s top consumer companies, such as LVMH, L’Oréal and BMW, though in many cases the founders’ families are now in control.

On average, such companies have a record of outperforming their peers despite governance scores that today are roughly 7% worse than average, according to calculations by French asset manager Carmignac. If you invested 100 euros, equivalent to about $108, in its Carmignac Family 500 database in January 2004, you would have had €393 at the end of 2023, compared with €310 if you had invested in a nonfamily business. The investor includes companies run by families, founders, trusts and foundations with more than 10% of voting rights in its list.

Obe Ejikeme, who runs a Carmignac fund drawing from this universe, says he was skeptical of the effect before running the numbers. Governance isn’t the only reason why investors might view such stocks with suspicion. Their liquidity is lower too: The more shares that are held long-term, the fewer are available to trade.

“There are so many risk factors involved that it’s actually extraordinary that they do outperform," he says.

The short explanation is that so-called “skin in the game" counts for a lot. Long-term shareholders whose wealth depends heavily on one company have the kind of incentive to keep it in good shape that CEOs for hire don’t.

It might be tempting to conclude that governance worries are overblown—perhaps by the armies of lawyers and boardroom consultants paid to help companies toe the line since the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act toughened U.S. rules. A Journal of Corporate Finance paper from 2022 found that poor governance was actually associated with stronger market returns after 2008.

But that might be because poor-governance stocks performed badly during the financial crisis, leaving them at a discount that unwound over the following bull market, says Mohammed Zakriya, associate professor at France’s IÉSEG School of Management and one of the study’s authors. The outperformance of family businesses in Carmignac’s database was also measured over a very strong two decades for stocks.

Good governance is probably best seen as an insurance policy against things going wrong rather than as a driver of returns. Beyond the risk of a deep recession, corporate crises such as Enron’s collapse—which triggered the Sarbanes-Oxley rules—or Volkswagen’s 2015 diesel scandal have often occurred when executive power went unchecked.

In another sign that governance matters more in its absence, Carmignac found no benefit to being invested in family-run businesses in emerging markets. Institutions that make and enforce governance rules tend to be weaker in poorer countries, leaving minority shareholders more exposed to exploitation.

One recent focus of such concerns is Indian conglomerate Adani, which last year was accused by American short seller Hindenburg of using close political ties to engage in stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has rejected the claims, and a year on, shares of its flagship company Adani Enterprises are almost back where they were.

At Tesla, the governance mess is one explanation for a roughly 20% fall in the stock this year, even as the likes of Microsoft and Nvidia, fellow members of the Magnificent Seven, have risen. These companies are sometimes considered peers because of their focus on artificial intelligence, but Musk last month threatened to take his AI interests elsewhere if he didn’t control 25% of Tesla, compared with about 13% today. Over five years, the stock is still up roughly 10-fold.

Whether Musk would actually neglect his single most valuable asset is doubtful. There may be a way to square the circle with a new, supervoting Tesla share class—the same sort Mark Zuckerberg at Meta and Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Google parent Alphabet own. At face value, though, shareholders have an unappealing choice between, on the one hand, another hugely dilutive pay deal to replace the rescinded 2018 one and, on the other, losing Musk’s attention.

The drama, which will continue to play out noisily in the coming months, seems to be confirming an old truism: Good governance doesn’t matter until suddenly it does.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com