Tesla and Elon Musk Show Why Governance Doesn’t Matter—Until It Does

On average, such companies have a record of outperforming their peers despite governance scores that today are roughly 7% worse than average, according to calculations by French asset manager Carmignac. If you invested 100 euros, equivalent to about $108, in its Carmignac Family 500 database in January 2004, you would have had €393 at the end of 2023, compared with €310 if you had invested in a nonfamily business. The investor includes companies run by families, founders, trusts and foundations with more than 10% of voting rights in its list.