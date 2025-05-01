Tesla considering leadership shake-up? Report suggests Elon Musk could be replaced as CEO

Tesla, a leading American company specialising in electric vehicles (EVs), approached numerous executive search firms months ago to find a successor for CEO Elon Musk, WSJ reported citing sources, adding the current status of the succession planning could not be assessed.

Advertisement

According to reports, the EV manufacturer has experienced declining sales and profits, while investor concerns have grown over Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he has spearheaded federal job reduction efforts.

DOGE, a body assigned to reduce US government spending and cutting jobs. It began in the second administration of the Trump after discussions with him and Musk. Musk vowed to “significantly” cut back his role in DOGE from May to working a day or two per week, he informed investors on a conference call, Reuters had reported.

His 130-day appointment as a special government employee under the Trump administration is scheduled to conclude in late May.

Also Read | Tesla could benefit most from new rules on reporting of self-driving car crashes

The report mentioned it remained unclear whether Musk, being a board member, was aware of such development taking place.

Advertisement

His political involvement has sparked global outrage and boycotts against the Tesla's cars.

In February, the tech billionaire refused leading a "hostile takeover" of the US government. “The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get. That's what democracy is all about,” he had said.

Know about Tesla Headquartered in Austin, it functions manufacturing facilities across the globe, comprising in Fremont (USA), Shanghai (China), Berlin (Germany), and Austin (USA). Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Elon Musk joined in 2004 and has since become the company's CEO.

It a range of electric vehicles, including Model S (2012), Model X (2015), Model 3 (2017), Cybertruck (2023) and others.

The firm, in April, stated sales had dropped to their lowest level in three years and alerted investors that "changing political sentiment" could continue to hurt demand, reports said. The EV company had an all-time valuation high at $1.5 trillion on December 17. However, within less than three months, the company's stock price dropped by 45%.

Advertisement