Tesla cuts prices of models X and S in attempt to boost demand

Tesla stock fell 65% in 2022, losing more than $700 billion in market valuation in the worst year in the stock’s history. The company’s value has since recovered some of those declines in part because loyal individual investors have purchased nearly $14 billion in shares, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Tesla shares, up more than 50% this year, were down over 1% in Monday trading.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}