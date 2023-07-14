Tesla eyes investment in India: Plans to set up electric vehicle factory and export hub2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Tesla is reportedly in discussions with the Indian government to establish a factory and manufacturing hub to produce electric vehicles and export them to the Indo-Pacific region.
Tesla is currently in discussions with the Indian government regarding an investment proposal to establish a factory capable of producing approximately 500,000 electric vehicles on an annual basis, as reported by the Times of India, citing government sources. Led by billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla is also exploring the possibility of utilizing India as a manufacturing hub to export cars to nations in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the same report.
