Tesla faces strong self-driving rivals in China

The prospect of autonomous driving has been one of the reasons Tesla’s shares fetch such a premium to other automakers. Introducing it in a big market like China is certainly moving in the right direction. The availability of FSD would also help Tesla to sell cars against a plethora of rivals in China launching newer and cheaper models. Another big plus is that Tesla could tap in to the data from potentially millions of trips to improve its technology, though it is unclear whether it could use it outside of the country.