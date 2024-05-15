Tesla hits the road to persuade shareholders to pay Elon Musk $46 billion

Having a revote on such a giant pay package is uncharted territory, and there is a lot at stake for Tesla: The company is launching ambitious plans that its board believes Musk is integral to achieving. Approval should erase investor concerns that Musk could leave the company if he doesn’t get paid, which some investors say are weighing on Tesla’s stock price. And, Tesla hopes, a fresh vote would sidestep a drawn-out appeals process in court.