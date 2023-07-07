Tesla Inc. cuts battery production workforce in Shanghai amid fierce price war in China, suggests report2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Tesla has reportedly initiated layoffs of battery production workers at its Shanghai plant due to a challenging price war in China's car industry. The exact number of affected workers and reasons for the layoffs remain unclear.
Tesla Inc. has reportedly initiated layoffs of a portion of its battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, according to individuals familiar with the situation. This move comes in the midst of a challenging price war in China, where manufacturers are engaging in aggressive car discounts across the industry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×