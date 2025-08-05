Subscribe

Tesla India expands real estate footprint, leases service and retail centre space on Sohna Road in Gurugram

Tesla India has expanded its presence by leasing 33,475 sq. ft. in Gurugram for a retail and service centre, paying 40 lakh monthly for nine years. 

Madhurima Nandy
Published5 Aug 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Advertisement
The dashboard of a Tesla Inc. Model Y electric vehicle at the company's store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, its first India showroom, Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg.
The dashboard of a Tesla Inc. Model Y electric vehicle at the company's store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, its first India showroom, Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg.(Bloomberg)

Bengaluru: Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd, a unit of US electric carmaker Tesla Inc., has expanded its real estate footprint in the country by leasing store space in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Tesla will pay about 40 lakh per month for 33,475 square feet of ground floor space for a retail, service and delivery centre at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road in Gurugram. Tesla opened its first showroom in Mumbai recently.

Tesla has leased the Sohna Road space for nine years and has paid 2.41 crore as security deposit, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics platform. It leased the space from Garwal Property Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | Tesla's India debut: How Model Y stacks up against the competition

Sohna Road, the automobile servicing hub of the National Capital Region, is about to witness the first Tesla service, delivery and retail centre, said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix.

“Tesla has marked its entry with 6% higher rental than the average for such a big space at 120 per sq ft per month. The micro-market has a lot of luxury car service workshops so access to talent is taken care of,” Gupta added.

Advertisement

Tesla didn't respond toMint's queries.

Widening presence

Tesla’s India entry has been marked through a multi-city rollout in the form of office and retail space, as well as servicing and warehousing facilities.

In May, Tesla leased 24,565 sq. ft. of space at Lodha Logistics Park in suburban Mumbai’s Kurla West, which will be used as a service centre. For a five-year lease, Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of 37.53 lakh, totalling over 24 crore over the lease term.

Also Read | Tesla Mumbai showroom opens today: What models are in the lineup at BKC?

Tesla also has a 30-seater office in a co-working centre in Kurla and a retail outlet in the high-profile Maker Maxity complex in Bandra-Kurla Complex that it leased at a record rate of 881 per sq. ft.

Advertisement

Beyond Mumbai, Tesla leased 5,850 sq. ft. of office space in Pune last year and recently took up showroom space in Delhi.

 
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesTesla India expands real estate footprint, leases service and retail centre space on Sohna Road in Gurugram
Read Next Story