Tesla investors give nod to record $56 billion pay package for Elon Musk
In a pivotal shareholder vote, Tesla Inc. investors have expressed overwhelming support for a historic $56 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk and a relocation of the company's legal domicile from Delaware to Texas. Elon Musk, known for his active presence on social media platforms, confirmed the developments late Wednesday, thanking shareholders for their backing.