Tesla is running out of time to deliver on self-driving promises
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Apr 2024, 05:42 PM IST
SummaryThe electric-vehicle pioneer seems to be shifting its growth hopes to the unproven technology of automated driving.
If Tesla wants to be seen as an artificial-intelligence company rather than just a carmaker, it needs to come up with hard data to back its claims.
