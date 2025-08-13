Tesla rolls into India with junior crew and remote senior leadership
Summary
Tesla moves into India’s luxury EV market, led remotely without senior local executives, recruiting mid-level talent from Mercedes and BMW. Showrooms are low-key while targeting rich buyers with cars priced over ₹60 lakh. Experts call it a niche play.
American electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla’s long-awaited India entry is taking shape, but with some quirks. For one, there’s no heavyweight local captain at the wheel yet. The foray is being led remotely by the company’s Asia-Pacific executives.
