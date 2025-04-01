Tesla sales hit lowest since 2021 in France and Sweden amid ‘Takedown Tesla’ protests against Elon Musk

With the ongoing Tesla Takedown protests across the United States and Europe, the sales of the Elon Musk-owned EV company in France and Sweden have fallen for the third consecutive month in March on a year-on-year basis, resulting in the lowest first-quarter sales in the two countries since 2021, according to a report by Reuters.
The world's richest man and US President Donald Trump's close aide Musk has received flak over supporting far-right parties in Europe. This has contributed to low sales of Tesla cars before the much-anticipated launch of its new Model Y mid-size SUV, the report said.