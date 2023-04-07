Tesla selects co-founder JB Straubel as nominee for board of directors1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:45 PM IST
- Tesla also appointed Tom Zhu as Senior Vice President for Automotive Operations, who was responsible for overseeing the construction and operations of the company's Shanghai factory.
On Thursday, Tesla Inc announced the nomination of its co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer, JB Straubel, to its board of directors. This move comes amidst concerns expressed by some investors regarding a perceived lack of succession planning at the electric carmaker, which is currently led by Chief Executive Elon Musk.
