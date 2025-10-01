Tesla stock is falling. Its cars just got more expensive.
Summary
The monthly lease prices displayed on Tesla’s website are now higher, now that the federal $7,500 EV purchase tax credit has gone away.
Tesla stock fell ahead of the open Wednesday to start October, the first month that buyers won’t have access to the $7,500 federal EV purchase tax credit after it was eliminated in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story