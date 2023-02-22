Tesla to change camera settings in Europe over privacy fears
- Car maker to issue software update to cars in the EU so that cameras have to be turned on and don’t record continuously.
Tesla Inc. agreed to change camera settings in its cars after complaints from European consumers and an investigation by the Dutch privacy regulator.
