Tesla to change camera settings in Europe over privacy fears
- Car maker to issue software update to cars in the EU so that cameras have to be turned on and don’t record continuously.
Tesla Inc. agreed to change camera settings in its cars after complaints from European consumers and an investigation by the Dutch privacy regulator.
The electric-vehicle maker agreed to issue a software update to cars in the European Union so that its built-in, external security cameras no longer continuously film around a vehicle but are disabled by default until a user turns on recording, the Dutch regulator said. The last 10 minutes of recorded footage will be saved under the new settings, instead of the hour of footage that was previously stored.
European privacy regulators have been looking into Tesla’s Sentry Mode setting for several years. The setting is designed to protect cars from theft and damage, but external cameras that can film anyone outside a car without their knowledge raised concerns about the technology’s compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.
The previous camera settings allowed serious privacy violations, the regulator said. “If a person parked one of these vehicles in front of someone’s window, they could spy inside and see everything the other person was doing," Katja Mur, a board member of the Dutch regulator, said in a statement.
With the new software update, the headlights of Tesla cars will blink if the cameras are recording, and a message will be displayed on an internal touch screen, the Dutch regulator said. The regulator didn’t fine Tesla after concluding its investigation into the Sentry Mode function because it determined that individual car users are responsible for how the cars collect data through the cameras, not the manufacturer.
Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The GDPR, the EU’s omnibus privacy law, requires companies or individuals who collect personal data, including a recording of a person’s face, to prove that they have consent or legal permission to do so. The law also requires companies to build product features that protect data. Disabling camera recording by default could be one way to bring cars in line with that requirement, said Carlo Piltz, partner at Piltz Rechsanwälte PartGmbH, a law firm in Berlin.
German regulators have also focused on vehicles’ ability to collect personal data. Vehicles from many manufacturers use rearview cameras that might record people passing by or other cars’ license plates, Mr. Piltz said.
The data protection regulator in the German state of Bavaria said in a report in 2021 that it received a few general complaints about Tesla’s Sentry Mode but that it would need recordings and license plate numbers to investigate specific cases. The regulator said it planned to investigate how data is transferred out of Tesla cars.
The regulator in the neighboring state of Baden-Württemberg said it received videos from Tesla cars that were shared with police, after an attempted theft and an alleged traffic violation, and that it was easy to identify people in the images.
Write to Catherine Stupp at catherine.stupp@wsj.com