Tesla Inc. said it will request shareholder approval at its annual meeting for an increase in the number of shares of the electric car maker to enable a stock split, though didn’t specify when such a split would take place or what the ratio of shares would be.

Shares of Tesla rose more than 6% in premarket trading to $1,072.5 a share. The company typically holds its shareholder meeting in the fall.

The move comes after Amazon.com Inc. this month said it would split its stock 20-for-1. Google parent Alphabet Inc. said on Feb. 1 that it will enact a 20-for-1 stock split, giving shareholders 19 more shares for every one they own.

Stock splits change the stock price, not the total value of an investor’s holding, although they have a history of generating a short-term rally in a company’s stock price.

The proposal comes almost two years after Tesla enacted a 5-for-1 stock split as shares of the company run by Elon Musk.Tesla, at the time, said it was making the move “ to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."

Tesla shares surged last year as the company’s vehicle deliveries rose strongly despite global supply-chain constraints, and its profit advanced, too. The rally has turned Mr. Musk into the world’s richest person according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The stock is down around 4% this year amid wider market turmoil following Russia’s attack on Ukraine that began last month. Tesla shares are still up more than 60% over the past year, though.

Tesla’s stock-split announcement comes as the company is temporarily idling its factory in Shanghai amid wider Covid-19 lockdown measures in China. Mr. Musk on Monday also tweeted he has again tested positive for the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

