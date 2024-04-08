Tesla trial to size up cause of fatal autopilot crash: driver or tech
Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Apr 2024, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryIn a wrongful-death suit set for trial this week, a jury will determine who is at fault in a 2018 fatal crash.
Tesla is preparing for one of the biggest tests of its driver-assistant Autopilot: defending the company’s position that drivers, not the automaker, are ultimately responsible for crashes that involve the technology.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less