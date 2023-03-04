Tesla voluntarily suspends Full Self-Driving Beta rollout: Know why?

According to Teslarati, Tesla has voluntarily paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to new vehicle owners until a software glitch is fixed. This decision follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) report on safety concerns in the FSD Beta that Tesla needs to address. Although NHTSA did not mandate Tesla to halt the software rollout completely, the company has taken this voluntary step.

The basic version of Autopilot is included in all new Tesla cars, while the FSD Beta is a more advanced version of the software. The recall and updates affecting the FSD Beta have no impact on the basic version of Autopilot.

The Tesla Autopilot system does not handle intersections, lights, stop signs or speed limits, while the FSD Beta is capable of handling all of these functionalities. However, there have been reports of several Tesla accidents where the FSD Beta software was in use, prompting safety agencies to investigate the software.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. spent around $28 billion to cement itself as the world’s most valuable car company. It is now preparing to invest roughly five times that as it strives to meet the next objective: Becoming the world’s largest car maker by volume.

Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said publicly for the first time that Tesla could need to spend nearly $150 billion more to achieve its long-term goals, which includes selling 20 million vehicles a year. Today’s largest auto maker sells roughly half that annually, while Tesla delivered around 1.3 million vehicles to customers globally last year.