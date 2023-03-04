Tesla voluntarily suspends Full Self-Driving Beta rollout: Know why?2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- According to a report, Tesla has paused all new updates regarding the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta until the glitch can be appropriately fixed. The automaker stated that it has stopped the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta until the software version with the fix is available.
According to Teslarati, Tesla has voluntarily paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to new vehicle owners until a software glitch is fixed. This decision follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) report on safety concerns in the FSD Beta that Tesla needs to address. Although NHTSA did not mandate Tesla to halt the software rollout completely, the company has taken this voluntary step.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×